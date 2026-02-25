Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges

Supreme Court in Nairobi. Chief Justice Martha Koome has been transferring judges from one station to another. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s Judiciary, once hailed as independent following the Supreme Court’s historic nullification of a presidential election in 2017, now finds itself under sustained assault from an Executive branch determined to bend the third arm of government to its will.

President William Ruto has labelled court rulings that frustrate his agenda as “judicial overreach” creating a public narrative that judges who rule against the government are enemies of development.