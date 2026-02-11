×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

HSBC SVNS 2: Tickets sold out, fans urged to plan ahead

By Stafford Ondego | Feb. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Rugby fans cheer players during the 23rd Edition 2021 Safari 7s tournament at The Nyayo National stadium on Saturday, Oct 31, 2021. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sports PS Elijah Mwangi has cautioned Kenyans not to show up at Nyayo Stadium without valid tickets for the HSBC SVNS 2 rugby tournament this weekend.

He confirmed that all tickets for the 15,000-seater venue were sold out and urged fans to arrive early, dressed in Kenyan colors to enjoy the historic event.

This is the first time the series is being staged in the region.

PS assured that security will be guaranteed in and around the stadium. He also advised fans against driving to the venue, noting that available parking spaces are already occupied by teams working for the event

On the other hand, Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kiplimo added that traffic around Nyayo Stadium will be heavily affected, with roads leading directly to the venue partly closed from Friday midnight through Sunday. He encouraged Kenyans who have no business at Nyayo to use alternative routes.

They also confirmed all participating teams have already arrived in Nairobi for the tournament, which is one of international rugby’s most prestigious events, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

HSBC SVNS 2 HSBC SVNS
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
39 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
39 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 39 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 39 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 39 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 39 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved