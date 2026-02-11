HSBC SVNS 2: Tickets sold out, fans urged to plan ahead

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya Rugby fans cheer players during the 23rd Edition 2021 Safari 7s tournament at The Nyayo National stadium on Saturday, Oct 31, 2021. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Sports PS Elijah Mwangi has cautioned Kenyans not to show up at Nyayo Stadium without valid tickets for the HSBC SVNS 2 rugby tournament this weekend.

He confirmed that all tickets for the 15,000-seater venue were sold out and urged fans to arrive early, dressed in Kenyan colors to enjoy the historic event.

This is the first time the series is being staged in the region.

PS assured that security will be guaranteed in and around the stadium. He also advised fans against driving to the venue, noting that available parking spaces are already occupied by teams working for the event

On the other hand, Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kiplimo added that traffic around Nyayo Stadium will be heavily affected, with roads leading directly to the venue partly closed from Friday midnight through Sunday. He encouraged Kenyans who have no business at Nyayo to use alternative routes.

They also confirmed all participating teams have already arrived in Nairobi for the tournament, which is one of international rugby’s most prestigious events, attracting hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide.