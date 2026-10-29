Kigali took the chequered flag while Nairobi was still looking for the keys

On a March afternoon in 1993, Alain Prost brought his Williams home first at Kyalami, just north of Johannesburg, and Formula One quietly packed its crates and left Africa. Nobody called it a farewell. The sport never came back.
A child born in Nairobi that year is now in their 30s, has watched a thousand races on a phone screen, and has never seen one on this continent.
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