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Hundreds of police officers benefit from Sh2bn protest compensation fund. [File, Standard]

At least 356 police officers injured during protests have been compensated under the Government's Sh2 billion compensation programme for victims of protest-related violations, President William Ruto has said.

Speaking during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament, Ruto said the Compensation Panel had, by July, paid Sh1.2 billion to 1,476 verified beneficiaries, including families of people who lost their lives and survivors who sustained serious injuries.

He said the compensation covered violations dating back to 2017, with the beneficiaries comprising 1,036 civilians and 356 police officers injured during protests.

“For both the demonstrators and police, no compensation can restore a lost life or erase the suffering of a family. But acknowledging harm and providing lawful redress are important responsibilities of a State that respects its citizens,” Ruto said.

The President, however, said compensation did not replace accountability, maintaining that investigations must continue and prosecutions should follow where evidence warrants.

“Investigations must continue, and prosecutions must follow for violations of the law, wherever the evidence warrants,” he said.

Ruto acknowledged that Kenyans lost their lives while others suffered serious injuries and lasting trauma during the June 2024 protests and subsequent demonstrations.

He also cited the breach of Parliament, attacks on public institutions, including the Judiciary, as well as the looting of businesses and destruction of livelihoods.

The President defended the constitutional mandate of security agencies to protect lives and property, while insisting that officers who use unlawful force or exceed their authority must be held accountable.

“Our security agencies have a constitutional mandate to secure human life and property. This mandate is constitutional and lawful,” he said, adding that respect for the police's authority to act independently was equally constitutional and lawful.

Ruto also reaffirmed Kenyans' right to demonstrate and criticise the government, citing Article 37 of the Constitution, which guarantees every person the right, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities.

“Kenyans must remain free to express disagreement and criticise their Government,” he said.