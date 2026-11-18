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Youth during Gen Z protests in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

Kenya stands at an important crossroads in its democratic and social development.

As the country approaches the 2027 General Election, public accountability, economic opportunities, youth participation, freedom of expression and institutional trust remain central to national debate. The youth-led demonstrations of 2024 and the civic engagement that followed revealed a generation seeking a meaningful role in decisions affecting its future.

Insights from the European Enlightenment of the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries offer useful perspectives on reason, independent thought, education and public dialogue, provided they are interpreted within Kenya’s own context.

The English Enlightenment encouraged the belief that political and social institutions benefit from informed public engagement and rational deliberation. Thinkers such as John Locke explored individual rights, political authority, religious toleration and the relationship between government and citizens. The growth of experimental science, the press and public debate enabled people to examine established ideas and discuss matters of common concern.

This legacy speaks to Kenya’s constitutional commitment to popular sovereignty, freedom of expression, access to information and public participation. Public interest in expenditure, service delivery, transparency and accountability reflects the desire for responsive institutions. Such engagement should not automatically be viewed as opposition to government. Constructive scrutiny and dialogue can strengthen democratic governance and improve public services.

The German philosopher Immanuel Kant offers another powerful lesson through Sapere aude—‘Dare to know’ or ‘Have the courage to use your own understanding.’ Kant urged people to think independently rather than rely unquestioningly on inherited assumptions or the opinions of others.

For Kenya, this means nurturing citizens who are informed, reflective and able to make responsible decisions. It calls on us to look beyond ethnic loyalties, political personalities and social media narratives when assessing national issues.

Citizens need to examine evidence, understand public policies, participate constructively and contribute solutions to shared challenges. Digital platforms have widened opportunities for young people to communicate and participate, but freedom of expression must be accompanied by critical thinking, responsible communication and respect for differing views.

The German Enlightenment concept of Bildung also offers an important lesson. It understands education as more than academic achievement: it is the holistic intellectual, moral and cultural development of individuals. Social transformation cannot be secured through infrastructure, economic growth or political reform alone. It also depends on citizens with critical thinking skills, ethical values, civic responsibility and the capacity to contribute meaningfully to society.

Kenya’s education system should therefore nurture not only examination performers and job seekers, but independent thinkers, responsible leaders and innovative citizens. Universities, families and public institutions all have a role in this process.

Yet Enlightenment ideas must be applied critically. Johann Gottfried Herder cautioned against treating human experience as universal without recognising the distinct histories, languages and cultures of different societies. European experiences cannot simply be imported into Kenya as ready-made solutions. Our transformation must be grounded in our history, constitutional values, cultural diversity and community institutions.

African traditions of collective responsibility, dialogue, solidarity and communal participation can complement the Enlightenment emphasis on reason and individual autonomy. Transformation should not require abandoning African identity. Rather, it calls for critically examining inherited practices while preserving and strengthening those that advance dignity, justice and collective wellbeing. This also requires listening across generations and social groups, recognising that lasting change depends on shared responsibility and trust.

Ultimately, the European Enlightenment reminds us that meaningful social transformation requires an informed citizenry, responsible leadership, continuous learning and institutions responsive to society’s needs and aspirations.

As Kenya approaches another electoral cycle, the task is not merely to change political leadership; it is to continually strengthen the relationship between citizens and public institutions. Government institutions must remain committed to effective service delivery, transparency, accountability and inclusive development. Citizens, in turn, must participate constructively in shaping the country’s future.

Universities must nurture critical minds; young people must have opportunities to contribute their ideas and talents; and public institutions must create space for dialogue, innovation and collaboration.

Kant’s message remains relevant: Sapere aude—dare to know. Dare to think. Dare to contribute. A transformed Kenya will not emerge from passive citizenship or endless confrontation, but from an informed, morally responsible and actively engaged population working alongside responsive institutions to build a just, peaceful and inclusive society.

- The writer is a PhD Student at Tangaza University