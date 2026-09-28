Duder's 1930 Essex Super Six takes top honours at 54th Concours d'Elegance

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1930 Essex Super Six - winner of the 2026 Africa Concours d’Elegance [File]

A century of motoring history came alive at Ngong Racecourse on Sunday as Veronica Duder’s 1930 Essex Super Six emerged the overall winner of the 54th Africa Concours d’Elegance.

The vintage American classic tied on 278 points with Mike Duder’s equally aged 1930 Ford Tudor, but Veronica’s Essex Super Six claimed the top prize after the two cars were separated by the age of their marques as recorded in the logbook.

The closely fought contest highlighted the fine margins involved in one of Kenya’s most prestigious motoring events, with the two 1930 machines dominating the judging in key areas including underside, finish and originality.

Kevit Desai’s 1968 Jaguar 420 completed the overall podium with 270 points, followed by Umang Patel’s 1966 Mercedes-Benz 230 SL on 267 and Safari Rally winner Baldev Chager’s 1986 Nissan Silvia 200SX on 265.

The results underlined the enduring appeal of classic motoring, with this year’s field bringing together machines spanning more than six decades, from a 1925 motorcycle to 1990s classics.

The 54th edition of the Africa Concours d’Elegance returned to Ngong Racecourse with a colourful collection of vintage automobiles, utility vehicles, touring cars and motorcycles competing for top honours.

The judging continued to focus on the traditional pillars of Concours competition, including originality, restoration, finish and roadworthiness.

In the motorcycle category, Rick Agagliate’s 1941 Indian Scout 741 claimed overall honours with 176 points, edging Dominique Antoine’s remarkable 1925 Triumph 550SD, which scored 175. The one-point margin made the motorcycle competition almost as tight as the battle among the cars.

The Triumph, at 101 years old, was among the oldest machines at the event and provided one of the clearest reminders of the history represented at the Concours.

Motorcycle chief judge Robert Gow said the category had attracted a strong and varied field.

“This year we've 35 entries, a couple of no shows but this is just what happens. We've got a good entry of different variety of motorcycles. We have a 101-year-old Triumph 550SD bike belonging to Dominique Antoine.”

Utility vehicles battle

In Class 1, for utility vehicles made after 1980, Cloth My Ride (EAT) took first place with its 1999 Land Rover Defender on 189 points. James Nguo’s 1996 Mercedes-Benz 290GD was second on 181, followed by Kelvin Leiyan’s 1992 Toyota Land Cruiser on 163. Joshua Bily’s 1991 Peugeot 504 Pick-Up completed the class in fourth on 144.

The margin was even narrower in Class 2, covering utility vehicles made between 1971 and 1980. Chirag Soni’s 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ55 scored 200 points to win the class, just two points ahead of Don Owino’s 1979 Range Rover Classic on 198.

Class 3, reserved for utilities made up to 1970, showcased some of the oldest workhorses at the event. Martin Sharrif Butt’s 1957 Chevrolet 3100 took top honours ahead of Reid Arensen’s 1959 Land Rover Series II. Benson Muli’s 1970 Volkswagen Kombi Westfalia finished third, while Bernd Trompell’s 1968 Land Rover Series IIA was fourth.

The class also featured Kofi Okudzeto’s 1965 Land Rover Series IIA and 1966 Willys Jeep, alongside Tumaini Muthiga’s 1969 Peugeot 404 Pick-Up.

Beetles dominate touring classes

Volkswagen Beetles were the cars to beat in the touring categories. In Class 5, for touring cars between 1,001cc and 1,500cc, Elizabeth and Dereck Dames' 1968 Volkswagen Beetle scored 228 points to take victory. Jane Chemngorem’s 1960 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia was second on 222 points, narrowly ahead of Capt Mugo Keiyoro’s 1972 Volkswagen Beetle on 221.

Imran Khan’s rare 1956 Volkswagen Beetle Deluxe completed the top four on 210 points. Paul Chemngorem’s 1975 Toyota Celica won Class 6, for 1,501cc to 1,700cc touring cars, with 222 points. Avraj Singh’s 1980 Alfa Romeo Sud Sprint was only two points behind on 220, while Kelvin Leiyan’s 1979 Mitsubishi Gallant finished third on 195.

Baldev Chager

One of the most talked-about cars at this year’s Concours was Chager’s 1986 Nissan Silvia 200SX, an ex-works Nissan factory car with a direct connection to Kenya’s rallying history. The Safari Rally winner has owned the car for 18 years and spent 11 years restoring it.

The Silvia was once driven by rally legend Jayant Shah in several Safari Rallies as well as national events in Kenya and Tanzania. For Chager, restoring the machine was not simply about bringing an old car back to life. It was about preserving its place in Kenya’s motorsport history.

“This is actually a beautiful restoration project. I have had this car for 18 years and began the restoration 11 years ago. It's an ex-works Nissan factory car driven by Jayant Shah in a number of Safari Rallies, a number of national events in Kenya and Tanzania,” Chager said.

“But when we started to restore it, we wanted to give it a perfect nostalgic look and I think we've managed to do that with the 1990 colour that Jayant ran in,” he added, indicating restoration was deliberately designed to retain the car's historic appearance.