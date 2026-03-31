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KCA bets on innovation to bridge Kenya's mental health gap

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 31, 2026

KCA University is turning to innovation to confront the growing mental health crisis, one of Kenya's most entrenched public health challenges.

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Mental Health and wellness Depression And Suicide Anxiety KCA University
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