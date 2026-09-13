Century-old mamianqun skirt on display at Nairobi's China-Africa costume exhibition

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Known as the mamianqun, or horse-face skirt, the garment is among the pieces featured at the China-Africa Costume Culture and Art Exhibition. [David Gichuru, Standard]

At the National Museums of Kenya in Nairobi, a skirt more than a century old offers a glimpse into the craftsmanship, symbolism and cultural memory woven into traditional Chinese dress.

Known as the mamianqun, or horse-face skirt, the garment is among the pieces featured at the China-Africa Costume Culture and Art Exhibition.

The pleated skirt forms part of a collection brought from China’s Shandong province, showcasing traditional clothing and the cultural practices associated with it.

“This year marks the Year of the Horse in China. The mamianqun skirt carries hopes for good fortune and a prosperous year ahead. It reflects the Chinese tradition of expressing hopes and blessings through what we wear,” Zhou said.

The historic garment also provides a link between traditional Chinese dress and contemporary African fashion, as the exhibition brings together designers and creatives from both cultures.

During the accompanying fashion show, Chinese silhouettes wereZZ presented alongside African colours, patterns and design elements, creating a visual exchange between the two traditions.

Zhang Zhizhong, chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, described the exhibition and fashion shows as a platform for cultural exchange and people-to-people connections.

Shandong fashion design association president and internationally renowned designer Zhou Jin with fashion model Zawadi showcases her fashion designs of Dejin. [David Gichuru, Standard]

“I am excited to see what artistic sparks will emerge from this beautiful encounter between Chinese tradition and African style,” Zhang said.

For Noah Otiende Ochieng, director for Creative Economy at the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, clothing provides a way of preserving and communicating history.

“Costume tells stories. It tells us where people come from, what they value and how they have evolved over generations,” Ochieng said.

He said Kenya’s young creatives are already using fashion, music, film, design and digital content to tell stories, but the sector must also create opportunities for businesses, jobs and sustainable livelihoods.

Zhou Jin, president of the Shandong Fashion Design Association, which helped organise the exhibition, encouraged Kenyan young creatives to explore Shandong’s textile and garment traditions while embracing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and digital design.

She said the possibilities include translating traditional Kenyan patterns into digital creations and developing new ways for cultural heritage to reach audiences beyond national borders.