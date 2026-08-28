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The ritual of return: Why backtoschool season matters

By Jayne Rose Gacheri | Aug. 28, 2026
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A picture of students going back to school.[File, Standard]

Schools have reopened after the August school holiday for the final learning session of this year.

The first day back is never just about sharpened pencils and polished shoes. It is about parents juggling fees and emotions, children crossing psychological thresholds, and communities resetting their rhythm. In lived voices from across Kenya, families reveal how back‑to‑school season is both burden and blessing, a bridge from the comfort of the familiar to the promise of growth.

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