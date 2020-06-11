DCI: Be wary of criminals posing as delivery persons during Christmas

The festivities are just around the corner and as expected, Kenyans have already started stocking up as they prepare to celebrate with their families.

Thanks to technology, you can now shop for several items from the comfort of your home and they will be delivered at your doorstep. Hustle free, right? Maybe not.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday advised the public to exercise caution when dealing with doorstep deliveries due to heightened criminal activities during the festivities.

DCI noted that a number of shoppers have been robbed by people claiming to deliver ordered items and urged the public to turn down deliveries from agents who show up without proper identification.

Read More

“As a safety precaution, turn down deliveries from agents who show up at your door without your request, as they may have an ulterior motive.

“In case of any security threat, simply dial the DCI toll-free number 0800 722 203 for assistance,” wrote the DCI.

Shoppers were also advised to be on high alert when transacting online as there is an upsurge in online fraud where fraudsters have perfected the art of mimicking established vendors.

Subscribe to Our Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

“We therefore advise the public to take precaution while engaging in online business dealings, to avoid falling prey to online scammers and fraudsters.

“We further appeal to all shoppers to shop from trusted online vendors and be wary of a growing trend where fraudsters mimick websites belonging to established vendors and defraud them,” said the DCI.

Adding: “Be careful on who you choose to make deliveries to your house.”

Elsewhere, officers on routine patrol gunned down two armed criminals who were robbing unsuspecting pedestrians off their valuables along Manyanja Road on Thursday night. The motorbike that was used by the criminals [DCI, Twitter]

The duo, riding a motorcycle KMFB 373Q, had just accosted a pedestrian and robbed him of his valuables before officers pounced on them.

Two pistols, three rounds of ammunition and a knife were recovered from the criminals.