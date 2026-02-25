ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate

ODM Party Leader Oburu Oging'a with embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

The embattled ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, is likely to see his tenure as the Orange Democratic Movement’s spokesperson come to an end on Friday next week, when the National Delegates Convention is expected to confirm his removal.

The party has convened a Special National Delegates Congress (SNDC) at Jamhuri Grounds, where, according to National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, delegates will endorse resolutions adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Mombasa, including Sifuna’s removal.