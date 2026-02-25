×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate

By Ndung’u Gachane | Mar. 21, 2026
ODM Party Leader Oburu Oging'a with embattled Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. [File, Standard]

The embattled ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, is likely to see his tenure as the Orange Democratic Movement’s spokesperson come to an end on Friday next week, when the National Delegates Convention is expected to confirm his removal.

The party has convened a Special National Delegates Congress (SNDC) at Jamhuri Grounds, where, according to National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, delegates will endorse resolutions adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Mombasa, including Sifuna’s removal.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM Succession Wrangles ODM SG Edwin Sifuna ODM Fallout Linda Ground Vs Linda Mwananchi
.

Latest Stories

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
Business
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane
24 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
24 mins ago
Broiler farming: How farmers can profit from meat chicken keeping
Smart Harvest
By Watsson Messo
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
By Macharia Kamau and Ndungu Gachane 24 mins ago
Questionable SGR: Inside William Ruto's most expensive project
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
By Ndung’u Gachane 24 mins ago
ODM fallout: Delegates meet to seal Sifuna's SG fate
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 24 mins ago
Kirima children sue stepmother in fresh dispute over his wealth
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
By David Odongo 24 mins ago
From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved