From Kigali to Nairobi, Equity Bank hit by a string of heists

Over the past 18 months, Equity Group Holdings, East Africa’s largest bank by customer base, has been battling an invisible enemy from within. From a sophisticated cyber heist in Kigali that exploited digital currency floats to a billion-shilling conspiracy masterminded by a city lawyer and a missing bank manager in Kenya, the lender has lost more than Sh1.9 billion to alleged internal theft.
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