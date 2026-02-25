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Broiler farming: How farmers can profit from meat chicken keeping

By Watsson Messo | Mar. 21, 2026

 

Poultry farming with a focus on the broilers is becoming a popular business for many farmers in Kenya. The demand for chicken meat has continued to grow in towns, hotels and even in households. However, for a farmer to make profits from the venture and also control production costs, the birds need to be managed well. In broiler farming, the highest cost is feed, which can consume up to 70 per cent of the total cost of production. This is the reason why farmers must be keen on the quality of feed they buy and give to their birds as a way of avoiding wastage.

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Related Topics

Broiler Farming Paultry Farming Paultry Feeds
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