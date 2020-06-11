×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sonko’s impeachment trial in pictures

By Vincent Kejitan | December 17th 2020 at 13:52:16 GMT +0300

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment trial entered day two at the Senate on Thursday and Senators are expected to vote to either uphold or reject his impeachment by the Nairobi County Assembly today.

88 MCAs voted in favour of Sonko’s ouster on December 3 on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, abuse of office, gross misconduct, and crimes under the national law.

Sonko's legal team is represented by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui whereas the County Assembly is represented by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru. 

Before the Senate adjourned for the lunch hour Sonko testified that he froze the issuance of bursaries because they were ending up in the accounts of dummy schools owned by MCAS.

Read More

"Some MCAs opened fake education accounts since 2013 and 2017 and I unearthed this scandal in 2017. The directors of these fake schools were wives and relatives of MCAs. They were receiving cheques from CDF accounts of various constituencies," the governor stated.

Below are some of the photos of the impeachment trial:

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's mountain of evidence. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
 MCAs arrive at the Senate. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Security was tight outside the  Senate. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Lawyer Njiru is representing the Nairobi County Assembly. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
Related Topics
Mike Sonko Impeachment Senate
Share this story
Previous article
CBK ends relief on Sh1000 mobile money transactions
Next article
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

PHOTOS: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko faces Senate
PHOTOS: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko faces Senate

LATEST STORIES

CBK ends relief on Sh1000 mobile money transactions
CBK ends relief on Sh1000 mobile money transactions

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

1 day ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

6 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

7 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The man killing our football

The man killing our football
Clay Muganda 4 hours ago
Low houses, big money

Low houses, big money
Wainaina Wambu 15 hours ago
Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau

Up and close with twendi-twendi singer Syokau
Stevens Muendo 15 hours ago
Why Nakuru is no pushover

Why Nakuru is no pushover
Peter Theuri and Carolyne Chebet 15 hours ago

More stories

Court suspends health workers strike for 14 days

By Matilda Mbenywe
Court suspends health workers strike for 14 days

Man killed over Sh50 chips change

By James Omoro
Man killed over Sh50 chips change

Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

By Stephen Nzioka
Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Pesticides no longer effective on locusts

By Antony Gitonga
Pesticides no longer effective on locusts

NCIC sounds alarm over rising political tensions

By Gloria Aradi
NCIC sounds alarm over rising political tensions

State given powers to snoop into cell phones

By Dominic Omondi
State given powers to snoop into cell phones
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.