Sonko’s impeachment trial in pictures

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment trial entered day two at the Senate on Thursday and Senators are expected to vote to either uphold or reject his impeachment by the Nairobi County Assembly today.

88 MCAs voted in favour of Sonko’s ouster on December 3 on grounds of gross violation of the Constitution or any other law, abuse of office, gross misconduct, and crimes under the national law.

Sonko's legal team is represented by lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui whereas the County Assembly is represented by lawyer Ndegwa Njiru.

Before the Senate adjourned for the lunch hour Sonko testified that he froze the issuance of bursaries because they were ending up in the accounts of dummy schools owned by MCAS.

Read More

"Some MCAs opened fake education accounts since 2013 and 2017 and I unearthed this scandal in 2017. The directors of these fake schools were wives and relatives of MCAs. They were receiving cheques from CDF accounts of various constituencies," the governor stated.

Below are some of the photos of the impeachment trial: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's mountain of evidence. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] MCAs arrive at the Senate. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Security was tight outside the Senate. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Lawyer Njiru is representing the Nairobi County Assembly. [Elvis Ogina, Standard] Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]