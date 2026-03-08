Kisumu Youngsters promoted after 10 years of sweat and sacrifice

Audio By Vocalize

Kisumu Youngsters Hockey team celebrates with their trophies at the end of the Kenya Hockey League at City Park Hockey Stadium on Sunday, March 1, 2026. [Jonah Onyang, Standard]

For ten years, players of Kisumu Youngsters Hockey Club ran on dusty pitches, travelled long distances with little support, and played matches without salary or sponsorship.

Many seasons ended in heartbreak, with promotion slipping away at the final hurdle. Yet the team never stopped believing.

In 2026, that persistence finally paid off.

After a decade of struggle in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Super League, the Kisumu-based side was crowned champions of the 2025-2026 season, sealing historic promotion to the KHU Premier League for the first time in the club’s history. The triumph was not just about lifting a trophy. It was the reward for ten years of sweat, blood and sacrifice from players, officials and supporters who refused to give up on a dream that began when the club was formed in 2011.

Kisumu Youngsters Hockey Teams' Top scorer Kalep Leshan at the end of the Kenya Hockey League at City Park Hockey Stadium on Sunday, March 1, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kisumu Youngsters first entered the Super League in 2016. Since then, the club had come close to promotion many times, only to fall short in the closing stages of the campaign.

The setbacks tested the team’s resolve, especially as they operated without sponsorship and relied heavily on well-wishers and young players recruited from secondary schools across the Nyanza region.

Club chairman Calvins Omondi, who has been part of the project since its early days, says the promotion is the result of patience and commitment.

“We have waited for this moment for many years,” Omondi said. “There were times when we almost gave up because running a club without sponsors is not easy. But we kept pushing because we believed in the players and the vision of developing hockey in Kisumu.”

Kisumu Youngsters Hockey Teams' Most Valuable player Duncan Kachisa at the end of the Kenya Hockey League at City Park Hockey Stadium on Sunday, March 1, 2026. [Jonah, Onyango, Standard]

Throughout the years, the club trained and played its home matches at the Kisumu Day High School hockey murram grounds. The dusty surface became a symbol of the team’s humble beginnings, but also of the determination that drove them forward.

The last campaign proved to be the breakthrough season. Led by Dan Kachisa as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Leshan Kalepi as top scorer with nine goals, the Kisumu-based outfit ran over their opponents.

Kisumu Youngsters began the campaign on April 26 last year with a 2–2 draw against Kisii Falcons. Another point followed on May 11 when they shared spoils in a 1–1 stalemate with Wazalendo Masters.

They then secured their first victory with a 2–0 win over Parkroad Badgers before holding Parkroad Tigers to a goalless draw the following day.

A 1–1 result against Mvita XI on May 24 kept them in contention as the league began to take shape.

Their first major setback came with a 2–0 defeat away to Greensharks. Instead of breaking their spirit, the loss sparked a strong response. Kisumu Youngsters bounced back by thrashing Kisii Falcons 3–0 in an impressive display.

The team maintained steady progress in September with draws against Nakuru Hockey Club (2–2) and Parkroad Badgers (0–0).

Momentum soon returned as they defeated the University of Eldoret 2–0 before beating UON Men by the same score a day later.

By November, promotion hopes were firmly alive.

The side secured a 2–0 victory away to Kenyatta University Men on November 22 before edging Parkroad Tigers 1–0 the following day. Another narrow but vital 1–0 win over Greensharks in December pushed them closer to the title.

The new year began with the same determination.

Kisumu Youngsters defeated Mvita XI 2–0 away on January 31 before overpowering UON Men 3–0 a day later. A draw against Kenyatta University followed, but the team soon sealed the campaign in style.

They recorded convincing victories over Nakuru Hockey Club (3–0), University of Eldoret (3–1) and Wazalendo Masters (5–3), finishing the season with 43 points to clinch the Super League title ahead of Greensharks.

Team manager Kevin Shikanga says the achievement is even more special because the players receive no salaries.

“Our boys play purely for passion,” said Shikanga. “Most of them are students or young graduates who train after school or work. They don’t earn salaries, but they show up every day because they love hockey and they believe in this team.”

The club’s squad is made up largely of young players from secondary schools in Nyanza, many of whom join the team after completing school.

For Kisumu Youngsters, nurturing youth talent has always been the foundation of the project.

Beyond the pitch, the club has also made progress in building its structure. It is officially registered with the Registrar of Sports in Kenya and continues to strengthen partnerships with colleges and universities to help players access education opportunities through sports.

As the team prepares for life in the Premier League next season, Omondi says the next challenge will be securing sponsorship to sustain the club at the top level.

“Promotion is a big achievement, but it also comes with bigger responsibilities,” he said. “We are calling on sponsors and partners to support us. This team represents the dreams of many young players in this region.”