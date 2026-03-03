Champions crowned but cry to save hockey gets louder

Audio By Vocalize

USIU - A Men's Danstone Wabwire dribles the ball past Allan Inungu of Butali Sugar during Kenya Hockey Union premier league match at Dasmesh stadium, Sikh Union club in Nairobi, June 8, 2025. [File, Standard]

Champions of the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) 2025 season were crowned at the weekend which also ended in joy for promoted teams and sorrow for the relegated who will have to fight again to return to the top.

However, there was nothing to write home about with the plight of the sport evident during the award ceremony held at the delipidated City Park Hockey Stadium which has been lying in ruins for years.

The sorry-state of City Park, which had in the past hosted not just the local league but also continental championships and lack of a modern pitch, is leading the gradual decline of the standards of hockey.

Without a proper field, the season was marred with uncertainty on match venues. Even so, credit for the successful conclusion of the season goes to players and their respective clubs who defied all odds to keep the game going.

Butali Warriors reclaimed the Men’s Premier League title they had lost to Western Jaguars 2024 after garnering 42 points.

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Mashujaa, who had a promising start to the season which included a 6-1 first Leg win against Butali, finished second though they still have a match against Sikh Union.

They can increase their points tally to 40 if they beat Sikh Union in their last encounter.

Jaguars settled for bronze with 31 points. USIU-A head coach John Kabuu said that even though they did not bag the title, they leant lessons that will help them in the coming season.

“We did not win the title but the good thing is that we learnt invaluable lessons. It was a fairly good season for us, some of the players were from high school and I believe they will do better with the exposure gained," said Kamau.

Former champions Strathmore University Gladiators and KCA University, who completed their season on the wrong end of the table, were relegated to the Super League.

Their demotion paved the way for Super League champions Kisumu Youngsters and Greensharks who will now play top tier hockey next season.

Youngsters won the Super League title after garnering 43 points from 20 outings, Greensharks finished second with 37, while Parkroad Badgers completed the podium with 29.

University of Nairobi (UoN) and Sailors Hockey Club were the unlucky duo in the Super League after finishing at the bottom.

They were relegated to the Men’s National League. Impala Club and GHF Blue Pirates were promoted to the Super League.

Lakers Hockey Club bagged their maiden Women’s Premier League trophy after topping the women’s standings.