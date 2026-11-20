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Medical association urges govt to tighten antibiotic controls amid drug resistance threat. [iStock Photo]

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA), the Kenya Dental Association (KDA) and the Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) have called on the government to tighten controls on antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines to curb growing drug resistance.

In a joint statement marking World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week 2026, the associations called for stricter enforcement of prescription requirements, saying the medicines should only be used when clinically necessary.

They also urged the government to expand diagnostic services and surveillance of antimicrobial use and resistance, strengthen the crackdown on substandard and falsified medicines, and deploy county antimicrobial resistance focal persons to improve coordination, implementation and public awareness.

The groups warned that antimicrobial resistance is one of the greatest threats to global health. They cited estimates linking bacterial antimicrobial resistance to about 4.7 million deaths in 2021.

They also pointed to projections that drug-resistant infections could directly cause 39 million deaths between 2025 and 2050, with Africa expected to bear a disproportionate share of the burden.

The groups added that Kenya must act to prevent antimicrobial resistance from reversing health gains made over the years.

They called for stronger infection prevention measures, including vaccination, hand hygiene, infection control and improved oral health.

“In Kenya, where access to effective treatment is essential to improving health outcomes, preserving the effectiveness of antimicrobials is a national priority,” they said.

The associations also urged health professionals to prescribe and dispense antimicrobials responsibly and only when clinically indicated.

They called on Kenyans to avoid self-medication, sharing antibiotics and keeping unused medicines, while encouraging patients to return leftover drugs to pharmacies for safe disposal.

“Use antibiotics only when prescribed, exactly as directed. Never self-medicate, share antibiotics or keep unused medicines,” they said.