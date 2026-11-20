Audio By Vocalize

The State of the Nation address, which is an annual constitutional speech encapsulated in the Constitution under Article132(1) (b) and (c) of the Constitution legally requires the President to report to the lawmakers and the nation on national values, international obligations and national security. [AFP]

President William Ruto’s fourth and last State of the Nation’s address before the 2027 elections was turned into a political spectacle when he turned the constitutionally enshrined speech into a campaign platform.

Members of Parliament aligned to the broad-based government served as a dutiful audience, cheering and giving standing ovations at various “catch points” as the President went on and on.

The State of the Nation address, which is an annual constitutional speech encapsulated in the Constitution under Article132(1) (b) and (c) of the Constitution legally requires the President to report to the lawmakers and the nation on national values, international obligations and national security.

The address, originally designed as a scorecard, morphed into a pledge with promises pilling onto the unfulfilled leaving citizens in awe bearing in mind it was the President’s fourth year in office. Dr Ruto struggled to put together his achievements and present them to the nation pregnant with hope.

The carefully choreographed theatre featured special appearances from Cabinet Secretaries who were given mentions by the Speaker and stood up with respect as if to confirm their allegiance to the powers that be.

Both Houses seemed to have been mobilized and whipped as they were filled to capacity, beaming with activity even begore the President arrived.

Chanting political slogans and standing ovations across the line carried the day as members of Parliament chose to ignore the cardinal order and carried applause into disorder while the Speaker let them get away with it.

The Speaker buried his head in the sand when this mischief went on and got carried away himself in the theatre, choosing to recognise Siaya senator Oburu Oginga as “youth leader”.

The President and his team seem to have designed the speech around what they wanted to say rather than what the nation wanted to hear.