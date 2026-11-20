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Chief Justice of Kenya Martha Koome during the launch of the state of the judiciary and the administration of justice annual report financial year 2025/2026 at the supreme court grounds on November 20, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Judiciary resolved more cases than it received in the 2025-2026 financial year, achieving a clearance rate of 103 per cent, according to its annual performance report released Friday.

The State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice Report (SOJAR) shows that courts received 561,580 new cases and concluded 576,702 during the period, marking the second consecutive year in which the Judiciary recorded an increase in resolved cases.

The total caseload fell by two per cent, from 595,076 cases to 579,954 between June 2025 and June 2026. The number of cases pending for more than a year also declined by 15.8 per cent.

"These results demonstrate the value of sustained performance management, targeted case-management interventions and the dedicated work of Judges, Judicial Officers and staff," the report says.

The Supreme Court, which has seven judges, delivered 24 judgments, 57 rulings and eleven (11) resolutions, including withdrawn cases, bringing its total bench determinations to 92.

The Court of Appeal, which has 10 stations across the country, delivered 2,894 determinations. These comprised 1,094 judgments, 149 final rulings, 363 interlocutory rulings and 788 other resolutions.

The High Court received 48,437 cases across its divisions, including 17,383 criminal cases and 31,054 civil cases. Judges during the launch of the state of the judiciary and the administration of justice annual report financial year 2025/2026 at the supreme court grounds on November 20, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Number of Pending cases

It had 69,239 pending cases, comprising 18,776 criminal and 50,463 civil matters. Civil appeals accounted for the largest share, at 15,262, followed by probate and administration cases (12,371), miscellaneous applications (8,731), murder cases (5,607) and criminal appeals (5,388).

The report identifies Meru, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega, Milimani and Murang’a as the High Court stations with the highest number of pending murder cases.

The Environment and Land Court had 11,942 pending cases. Of these, 4,933 had been in court for less than three years, while 7,009 had been pending for more than three years.

The court received 10,531 cases and resolved 9,369 between June 2025 and June 2026.

Magistrates’ courts across the country received 389,952 cases during the same period, comprising 245,412 criminal cases and 144,540 civil cases. They resolved 395,130 cases, including 238,042 criminal and 157,088 civil matters.