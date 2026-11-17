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Novo, in partnership with Nairobi City County and Mbagathi Hospital, marked World Diabetes Day 2026 with a community awareness and screening event at Mbagathi Hospital. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

As World Diabetes Day was marked on Monday, Kenyans have been urged to go for regular screening for earlier diagnosis and sustained access to care.

The call came as Mbagathi County Referral Hospital, in partnership with Nairobi County and Novo, offered free diabetes screening and other health services to community members.

The event, dubbed ‘Early Action on Diabetes’, brought together healthcare professionals, government representatives, diabetes advocates, people living with diabetes and community members.

Free services included diabetes and hypertension screening, eye and foot checks, HbA1c testing, HIV testing and TB screening.

The event also highlighted the expansion of Mbagathi’s diabetes clinic from two days a week to five.

The clinic operates through the hospital’s Centre for Driving Change in Diabetes, established with support from Novo through its iCARE programme, and attends to approximately 250 to 300 patients each month.

READ: Cost, fear leave 440,000 unaware they have diabetes

Novo’s Middle Africa General Manager Jakob Mollerup said more than 800,000 people in Kenya are living with diabetes, and more than half of them do not know it because they have not been diagnosed. More than 800,000 people in Kenya are living with diabetes, and more than half of them do not know it because they have not been diagnosed. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

“Early action speaks directly to the need for early diagnosis, early treatment and good-quality care. It is important that people are reached earlier, that they understand their condition and that they can access the support they need to manage it,” said Mollerup.

According to him, strengthening diabetes care requires more than awareness campaigns, pointing to the need for trained healthcare professionals, accessible services and partnerships that support patients throughout their care journey.

Through its iCARE programme, he said Novo has established more than 92 Centres for Driving Change across Kenya, including the centre at Mbagathi.

The programme has also supported the training of more than 3,500 healthcare professionals and helped more than 6,100 people with diabetes access affordable insulin.

“None of this would have been achieved by Novo alone,” Mollerup said, noting it requires collaboration between county governments, the Ministry of Health, healthcare facilities, professional associations and communities.

“Each has a role to play in making sure that people are diagnosed early and can continue receiving appropriate care,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Dr Erica Koima, Medical Superintendent at Mbagathi Hospital, who said the dedicated diabetes clinic had significantly improved the availability of services at the facility.

Koima said diabetes services previously ran through a mixed clinic for only two days a week, but they are now available from Monday to Friday.

She said the clinic accepts walk-in patients without appointments and provides insulin support for eligible patients with Type 1 diabetes who are under 25.

“Behind every patient attended to is a life being supported, a family being given hope and a complication potentially being prevented,” Dr Koima said.

The expanded clinic hours are intended to make it easier for patients to access care and support without waiting for the limited clinic days previously available.

ALSO READ: More than half of Kenyans with diabetes unaware of their condition

Dr Moses Owino, County Director of Medical Services, said collaboration among county government, health facilities, and partners was key to strengthening early diagnosis and access to quality treatment.

He emphasised that efforts must continue beyond World Diabetes Day through regular screening, healthier lifestyles and continuous, patient-centred care. Behind every patient attended to is a life being supported, a family being given hope and a complication potentially being prevented. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

“Action must continue beyond a single event. We must encourage regular screening, promote healthier lifestyles and ensure patients receive continuous, patient-centred care,” Dr Owino said.

Eric Omondi, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 23 years, said a diagnosis should not be seen as the end of the journey.

“With the right information, treatment and support, people living with diabetes can lead fulfilling and productive lives,” he said.

Fred Momanyi, who has lived with Type 2 diabetes for 13 years, urged people to know their status through regular screening.

Momanyi noted that many people live with diabetes without knowing it, potentially missing the opportunity to receive early support and reduce the risk of complications.

Dr Florence Keli of the Kenya Diabetes Study Group said awareness and timely action remained essential.

She encouraged people, particularly as they grow older, to have their blood sugar checked and advised those diagnosed with diabetes not to stop their prescribed treatment.