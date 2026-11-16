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Panellists during a discussion on diabetes prevention, early diagnosis and management at Mbagathi County Referral Hospital during World Diabetes Day celebrations on Monday, November 16, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

More than half of Kenyan adults living with diabetes are unaware they have the condition, raising concerns over delayed diagnosis as health professionals call for screening and timely care.

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that 813,300 adults aged 20 to 79 were living with diabetes in Kenya in 2024, with 53.6 per cent, or approximately 435,700 people, undiagnosed.

The cost of screening is emerging as another obstacle to early diagnosis. An IDF-commissioned survey of 355 Kenyan adults with known risk factors for Type 2 diabetes found that 47 per cent identified the cost of testing as a barrier.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warns that Type 2 diabetes can develop with mild or no noticeable symptoms, meaning some people may live with the condition for years without knowing they have it.

Prolonged high blood sugar can damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves, making early diagnosis and treatment important in reducing the risk of complications.

The Ministry of Health recommends screening adults for Type 2 diabetes from the age of 35, with earlier testing considered for people with additional risk factors, including obesity, hypertension and a family history of the condition.

The concerns were raised during a World Diabetes Day event at Mbagathi County Referral Hospital on Monday, where up to 400 community members were expected to benefit from free health services, including diabetes screening.

The event brought together healthcare professionals, Nairobi County officials, diabetes advocates and people living with the condition under the theme, “Early Action on Diabetes”.

Free services included diabetes and hypertension screening, eye and foot checks, HbA1c testing, HIV testing and tuberculosis screening.

Participants also received nutrition education and guidance on physical activity and diabetes management.

Jakob Mollerup, General Manager of Novo Middle Africa, said more than 800,000 people in Kenya were living with diabetes, with more than half unaware they had the condition.

“Early action speaks directly to the need for early diagnosis, early treatment and good-quality care. It is important that people are reached earlier, that they understand their condition and that they can access the support they need to manage it,” Mollerup said.

He noted that improving diabetes care required trained healthcare professionals, accessible services and partnerships to support patients throughout their treatment.

The event also brought attention to changes in diabetes services at Mbagathi Hospital, where a dedicated clinic has increased its operating days from two to five a week.

Dr Erica Koima, the hospital's Medical Superintendent, speaking on behalf of Chief Executive Officer Dr Alexander Irungu, said the change had improved access to services for patients.

Previously, diabetes services were offered through a mixed clinic operating two days a week.

The dedicated clinic now operates from Monday to Friday and attends to between 250 and 300 patients each month.

It accepts walk-in patients without appointments and provides insulin support for eligible patients with Type 1 diabetes who are under 25.

“Behind every patient attended to is a life being supported, a family being given hope and a complication potentially being prevented,” noted Dr Koima.

The clinic operates through the hospital's Centre for Driving Change in Diabetes, established with support from Novo under its iCARE programme.

Through the programme, Novo has established more than 92 Centres for Driving Change across Kenya.

It has also supported the training of more than 3,500 healthcare professionals and helped more than 6,100 people with diabetes access affordable insulin.

Mollerup said partnerships between county governments, the Ministry of Health, healthcare facilities, professional associations and communities were necessary to improve access to diagnosis and treatment.

“None of this would have been achieved by Novo alone,” he said.

Dr Moses Owino, Nairobi County Director of Medical Services, said collaboration between the county government, health facilities and partners was important in strengthening early diagnosis and access to quality treatment.

He urged Kenyans to maintain regular screening, adopt healthier lifestyles and ensure those diagnosed with diabetes receive continuous care.

“Action must continue beyond a single event. We must encourage regular screening, promote healthier lifestyles and ensure patients receive continuous, patient-centred care,” Dr Owino said.

People living with diabetes also shared their experiences, encouraging others to seek screening and remain engaged in treatment.

Eric Omondi, who has lived with Type 1 diabetes for 23 years, said a diagnosis should not prevent people from leading productive lives.

“With the right information, treatment and support, people living with diabetes can lead fulfilling and productive lives,” he noted.

Fred Momanyi, who has lived with Type 2 diabetes for 13 years, urged people to undergo regular screening, noting that many could be living with the condition without knowing their status.

Dr Florence Keli of the Kenya Diabetes Study Group encouraged people, particularly as they grow older, to have their blood sugar checked. She also advised those diagnosed with diabetes to continue taking their prescribed medication.

Participants received guidance on managing the condition through maintaining a healthy weight, physical activity and adequate hydration. They were also advised to wear comfortable footwear during exercise and check their feet regularly for wounds.

Healthcare professionals noted that everyday activities, including household chores such as mopping, could contribute to physical activity and help manage blood sugar levels.

The Ministry of Health has also identified public primary healthcare facilities as important points of access for diabetes screening, with screening services offered at level 2 and 3 facilities and through Community Health Promoters.

Health professionals called for sustained screening, accessible treatment, patient education and follow-up care to reduce the burden of diabetes and improve outcomes for people living with the condition.