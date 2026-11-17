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Mozambique's main opposition leader Venancio Mondlane gestures as he sits for an interview with AFP in Maputo on January 22, 2025. [AFP]

Mozambique's opposition leader Venancio Mondlane was charged Tuesday with terrorism offences on the opening day of a trial that revives the bitter fallout from the disputed 2024 election and could test the country's fragile political stability.

Mondlane, who heads the Anamola party, came second to President Daniel Chapo in the election, which international observers said was marred by irregularities.

He subsequently mobilised thousands of supporters in months of protests that were met with a violent security crackdown, leaving at least 400 people dead, according to civil society groups.

Prosecutors brought five charges against Mondlane, including instigation and incitement to terrorism, inciting collective disobedience, and glorifying crime and inciting criminal acts.

"He made arrangements and moved his family to a safe place, and planned his own departure from the country, from where he directed the actions. This was a premeditated crime," Deputy Attorney General Ana Sheila Marrengula told the court.

Mondlane, who denies the accusations against him, faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted on terrorism charges.

The proceedings were adjourned until Wednesday, with the duration of the trial still unclear.

Roads leading to the Supreme Court in the capital Maputo were sealed off or restricted, with police deployed around the building.

The National Prison Service ordered all prisons onto combat readiness, redeploying guards from administrative posts to operational duties over fears of trouble erupting in prisons during the trial.

A total of 36 witnesses are expected to testify, including 20 for the defence.

Two experts from mobile phone operators are also expected to appear.

Mondlane said on Tuesday he was "relatively satisfied" with the first court hearing but questioned the validity of the charges.

"I am ready for whatever decision the court makes," he said outside the court.

"But more than the final decision itself, I am excited and enthusiastic about the opportunity we will have tomorrow to present our response to the indictment," he added.

'A warning'

In a defiant Facebook address late on Monday, Mondlane portrayed his prosecution as an attempt to silence dissent and turn him into a cautionary example for others who challenge the authorities.

"The message being sent is that you must remain silent. You must remain in captivity, in prison, in darkness," he told supporters in a Facebook livestream.

"In truth, Venancio is being used as an example to an entire generation: a warning that nobody should dare to rise up against the regime, against an empire of kleptocracy, or against the system of oppression that we have lived under for 50 years."

The 52-year-old, who enjoys strong support among young people, said he accepted the prospect of becoming that example, but insisted that his imprisonment would not defeat the cause he championed.

"I have one conviction: all empires, all dictatorships, all regimes, however powerful, heavily armed or well-equipped they may be, have ultimately failed to prevail against the truth," he said.

A meeting between Mondlane and Chapo in March 2025 raised hopes of a political thaw, but Mondlane says he and his allies continue to face persecution.