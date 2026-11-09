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Two years of SHA: Big promises, mixed fortunes for patients

By Mercy Kahenda | Nov. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
SHA headquarters in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Brenda was rushed to a private hospital in Kitale with severe abdominal pain.

Doctors diagnosed her with an ectopic pregnancy, a potentially life-threatening condition that required emergency surgery.

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Related Topics

Social Health Authority SHA Healthcare Coverage Healthcare Financing
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