Gachagua: Ignore online noise, focus on removing Ruto

After a week characterised by a war of words among the United opposition principals, Democracy for the Citizens (DCP) party leader Rigathi Gachagua struck a reconciliatory tone on Sunday, saying the opposition was committed to unity.
Speaking during a political rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, after a church service at Full Gospel Church, Isinya, where he was accompanied by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the former Deputy President maintained that the opposition remained united and committed to working together to challenge President Ruto.
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