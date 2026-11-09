Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Police the weak link in war against alcoholism

By Editorial | Nov. 9, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Weak enforcement and police corruption, not a lack of laws, are fuelling Kenya’s alcohol crisis. [iStockphoto]

The Alcoholic Drinks and Drugs Control Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, is well-intentioned as it seeks to save young people and the country at large from a debilitating problem.

The Bill proposes to raise the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 years; introduce a Sh2-per-litre levy on alcoholic drinks; ban alcohol sales in supermarkets and related outlets; ban online home deliveries and hawking of liquor; stop alcohol sales in restaurants, residential areas, parks, schools and petrol stations; and ban the sale and use of shisha and nicotine pouches and online liquor advertising, among other measures.

These are all noble proposals and the Bill should be enacted. But as we have seen over the years, the new measures are unlikely to make much of a dent in the nightmare at hand for two reasons.

First, the Bill, by and large, addresses the formal liquor sector: licensed bars, shops, and distributors that operate openly, pay taxes, and can be inspected. However, the greater danger lies elsewhere. Illicit brews are produced in secluded places to avoid detection by security personnel. They are largely responsible for the deaths and health complications that are reported in villages and towns across the country. Those who brew them care about profit and nothing else. Age limits mean nothing to them.

Second, the alcoholism problem has worsened due to an absence of laws. Kenya already has enough laws guiding the manufacture and sale of alcohol. The problem is weak enforcement. Rogue local administrators and police officers know exactly who is breaking the laws on alcohol. But they choose not to act, as this is their cash cow.

A higher drinking age may be justified, but it will achieve little if the sellers who cause the greatest harm continue to operate without consequence, as the police are induced to look the other way. Stricter laws will only fatten the bribes.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Alcohol Abuse Illicit Brews Alcohol Control Laws Weak Law Enforcement
.

Latest Stories

Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
National
By Gentrix Osano
3 hrs ago
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
National
By Willis Oketch
3 hrs ago
How Sakaja decision to ditch UDA sparked discord in ruling alliance
Politics
By Josphat Thiongó
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
By Gentrix Osano 3 hrs ago
Mocking the dead: Outrage as Mutua panel verifies one Gen Z death, faces kickback claims
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
By Willis Oketch 3 hrs ago
Sh3.6bn Kwale drug haul was bound for South Africa from Pakistan, says DCI
Ruto pressed to release IMF graft report as billions lost to corruption
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Ruto pressed to release IMF graft report as billions lost to corruption
Kenya's Sh455b borrowing spree and cost of graft
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Kenya's Sh455b borrowing spree and cost of graft
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved