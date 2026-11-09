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A win for democracy

By Editorial | Nov. 9, 2026
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Tundu Lissu, Tanzania’s opposition leader and Chadema chairman in Court. [AFP]

The High Court of Tanzania deserves credit for rejecting the treason charge against Tundu Lissu, which carried the death penalty. After 577 days in detention, the Chadema chairman was convicted of incitement, a lesser offence not separately included in the charge sheet, and sentenced to four years. Mr Lissu has called the conviction politically directed, and his party says he will appeal.

Prosecutors maintain that his remarks encouraged disruption of the 2025 election. The appellate court must test that claim fairly. The case is not isolated. In neighbouring Uganda, Kizza Besigye has been in custody since November 2024.

Democracy cannot credibly be claimed where dissent is punished. East African governments must guarantee free speech, allow the opposition to operate freely, and ensure detained opposition figures are tried promptly or released.

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Related Topics

Tundu Lissu Political Persecution Tanzania Democracy Freedom of Expression
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