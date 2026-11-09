Irony of educated parents raising kids who can't change a bedsheet

A generational contrast in parenting, discipline and raising independent children. [Courtesy]

There is a mystery unfolding in Kenyan households that deserves a national inquiry, preferably without sitting allowances. Parents who could neither read a newspaper nor write their own names somehow raised doctors, engineers, pilots, professors and judges. Today, some of those very professionals, armed with PhDs, master's degrees, luxury vehicles and impressive titles, are struggling to persuade their children to wake up, make their beds or carry a plate to the kitchen.

What happened? Did education improve the parents but confuse the children? Or did prosperity quietly enter our homes carrying a poisonous gift wrapped in expensive packaging?