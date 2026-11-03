Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Co-op Bank hands over Sh102m refurbished orthopaedic wards to KNH

By Brian Ngugi | Nov. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Refurbished orthopaedic wards at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. [Brian Ngugi, Standard] 

Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) has completed the Sh102 million reconstruction and equipping of three orthopaedic wards at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi.

The tier-one lender handed over the facilities to the Ministry of Health and the hospital’s management board in a move expected to improve patient outcomes and ease pressure on one of East Africa’s largest referral hospitals.

The bank, through its foundation, said it spent six months on the project, which included the installation of state-of-the-art equipment and new beds across the three wards.

The upgrade is aimed at enabling “much improved health outcomes for patients” and allowing healthcare workers to operate more effectively, the bank said in a statement.

The handover ceremony was attended by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, KNH Board Chairman Abass Gullet, KNH Chief Executive Officer Richard Lesiyampe and Lydia Rono, Director of Corporate and Institutional Banking at Co-op Bank.

The investment underscores a growing trend of private-sector involvement in Kenya’s public healthcare infrastructure, as the government seeks to plug funding gaps and modernise ageing facilities.

KNH, which handles thousands of referrals annually from across the country, has long faced capacity constraints and equipment shortages in its orthopaedic department.

“The facilities are expected to enable much improved health outcomes for patients and enable healthcare workers to be much more effective,” the bank said.

Health CS Aden Duale, KNH Board Chairman Abass Gullet, CEO Richard Lesiyampe and Co-op Bank's Lydia Rono during the handover of three refurbished orthopaedic wards at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi. [Brian Ngugi, Standard] 

The refurbished wards are expected to benefit patients recovering from fractures, joint replacements and other orthopaedic procedures, many of whom require prolonged hospital stays. Improved equipment and bedding are likely to reduce complications and speed up recovery times.

Co-op Bank has increasingly positioned itself as a partner in national development, funding projects in health, education and infrastructure through its foundation.

The KNH project is one of its largest single healthcare investments in recent years.

The handover comes as the Health Ministry seeks to upgrade referral hospitals under its broader reform agenda, with public-private partnerships seen as a key financing channel.

KNH serves as a teaching hospital for the University of Nairobi’s Medical School and receives patients from across Kenya and neighbouring countries. Its orthopaedic unit is one of the busiest in the region.

The bank said the project was completed on schedule and within budget.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KNH Orthopaedic Wards Co-operative Bank of Kenya KNH CEO Richard Lesiyampe Health CS Aden Duale
.

Latest Stories

Okwiri set for a world title fight against Ghana's Suppey
Okwiri set for a world title fight against Ghana's Suppey
Boxing
By Ben Ahenda
58 mins ago
Kenyan swimmers miss Dakar Youth Olympics final spots
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
1 hr ago
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
Politics
By Prestone Murunga and Amos Kiarie
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cost of living that could prove costly for Ruto
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Cost of living that could prove costly for Ruto
Treasury warns KRA revenue misses may force more borrowing in Ruto's final budget before 2027 polls
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Treasury warns KRA revenue misses may force more borrowing in Ruto's final budget before 2027 polls
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
By Prestone Murunga and Amos Kiarie 1 hr ago
Gachagua turns fire on Matiang'i, Muturi over game of numbers
Court order ignored as construction continues at Moi family property
By Standard Correspondent 1 hr ago
Court order ignored as construction continues at Moi family property
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved