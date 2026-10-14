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Health workers applauded for Ebola containment, urged to remain vigilant

By Mercy Kahenda | Oct. 14, 2026
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Kenya’s healthcare professionals have been praised for their skills and training in handling health emergencies as the Ministry of Health steps up preparedness for Ebola.

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