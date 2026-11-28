Audio By Vocalize

St Xavier's Primary School head teacher Teresina Njagi (left in green blouse/white half sweater) receives trophies won by Tamara Wambui (right). [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

Nakuru’s once-vibrant theatre scene may have lost some of its lustre, but a new generation of budding thespians is offering hope of a revival. This time, the curtain is rising in primary school classrooms, where young learners are discovering their talents in acting, poetry, oratory and music.

Across the county, public and private schools are investing in nurturing these abilities, with institutions such as St Xavier’s, Racetruck, Radiance and Carol Academies providing platforms for learners to showcase their skills. Some have already performed at national drama and music festivals, with others setting their sights on professional stages.

Eight-year-old Alex Baraka, a Grade Two pupil at Radiance Academy, is among the emerging talents. His command of English and confidence on stage recently impressed parents and visitors when he addressed an audience on behalf of his class during a graduation ceremony.

“I’m determined to do even better with promotion to the higher classes,” he said.

His father, Paul Mwambire, says the family is keen to help him explore his abilities.

“We only encourage him on what he likes best so that he can exploit it to the fullest,” he said.

Radiance Academy director Mercy Kibe urged parents to take an active role in identifying and supporting their children’s talents.

“We cannot all be doctors, lawyers, engineers or teachers,” she said, calling for closer collaboration between parents and teachers.

Radiance Academy Director Mercy Kibe receives a medal won by Joe Adrian in Port Louis Mauritius recently during Indo Pacific World Karate Championships. [Ben Ahenda, Standard]

At St Xavier’s Primary School, 13-year-old Tamara Wambui has distinguished herself in poetry and music. Her participation in the school choir and poetry performances contributed to the institution finishing fourth at the 2024 National Music Festivals.

“It was an opportunity for me to express myself and polish this skill,” she said.

The school partners with non-governmental organisation TALENTO to identify and nurture learners’ abilities.

For Michael Kamunya, director of Nakuru’s Playmakers Club, such early exposure is essential to rebuilding the county’s theatrical identity and strengthening Kenya’s film industry.

“The need to nurture such talents when in primary schools should be our primary objective to grow the film industry in the country. It makes work easier in graduating them to become real professionals,” he said