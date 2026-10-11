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Calls grow for accountability as Kenya mobilises billions for Ebola response

By Mercy Kahenda | Oct. 11, 2026
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As scientists and the Ministry of Health race to contain Ebola, concerns are growing over accountability for the resources being mobilised  for the response.

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