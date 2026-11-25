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Gender and Affirmative Action Principal Secretary Ann Wangombe joins traditional dancers during the national launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence at Kisii Agricultural Centre on November 25, 2026. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has called for stronger action against gender-based violence (GBV), urging the Government and other stakeholders to strengthen access to justice, protect survivors and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

The Commission warned that persistent delays in handling reported cases, social stigma, inadequate support services and weak accountability mechanisms continue to expose survivors to violence and deny them justice.

Speaking as the country joins the global community in marking the 2026 Sixteen Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, NGEC Chairperson Rehema Jaldesa said ending the vice requires coordinated action by government agencies, the justice sector, communities and private institutions.

“GBV remains a matter of serious concern. The Government's report on the state of national security recorded 6,813 cases of sexual and gender-based violence between September 2024 and August 2025,” she said.

This year's campaign is being held under the theme, “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.”

Jaldesa said the scale of violence remained a major concern, citing government statistics showing that 6,813 cases of sexual and gender-based violence were recorded between September 2024 and August 2025.

She further revealed that National Police Service records indicate that 1,639 women were killed between 2022 and 2024, highlighting the growing concern over femicide and the need for stronger prevention and accountability measures.

“Records from the National Police Service indicate that 1,639 women were killed between 2022 and 2024,” Jaldesa said, calling for urgent interventions to address violence against women and girls.

The Commission also raised concern over the growing threat of technology-facilitated gender-based violence, warning that digital platforms are increasingly becoming spaces where women and girls experience abuse.

According to the Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey 2025/2026, 26 per cent of women aged between 15 and 49 have experienced technology-facilitated GBV, with online controlling behaviour, hacking and online sexual harassment among the reported forms of abuse.

“These findings show that digital spaces are increasingly becoming sites of abuse, and reinforce the need for stronger digital safety measures, accessible reporting mechanisms and effective legal remedies,” she said.

Jaldesa noted that sexual and gender-based violence disproportionately affects vulnerable groups, including young girls, women with disabilities, intersex persons and women living in remote areas and informal settlements, who often encounter additional barriers when seeking justice.

Male survivors also face entrenched social stigma that discourages them from reporting abuse and seeking support, further complicating efforts to address the vice.

The Commission called on Parliament, county governments, the Judiciary, law enforcement agencies, healthcare providers, development partners, civil society and community leaders to collectively resource and implement the recommendations of the 2026 Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence, including femicide.

It urged Parliament to fast-track amendments to the Sexual Offences Act, 2006, contained in the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to strengthen the legal framework for addressing sexual violence.

The justice sector was also challenged to improve investigations and prosecution of GBV cases through systematic management of forensic and digital evidence, alongside stronger witness protection mechanisms.

The National Police Service was asked to fully operationalise the PoliceCare model through dedicated funding, adequate staffing and infrastructure to improve access to support for survivors.

NGEC further called for the establishment of an integrated gender-based violence and femicide data management system to improve coordination, documentation and tracking of cases.

The Commission also urged national and county governments to fund the implementation of the National Male Engagement and Inclusion Strategy, noting that involving men and boys is critical in challenging harmful social practices and preventing violence.

It emphasised that GBV prevention and response services must be accessible to all survivors, including women and girls with disabilities, male and intersex survivors, regardless of their location or socioeconomic circumstances.

“Justice must not depend on a survivor’s social status, location, disability or ability to pay for services,” the Commission said, calling for prompt action on reported cases, accessible reporting channels, survivor-centred care and stronger referral systems.

The Commission maintained that violence should never be treated as a private matter to be concealed behind closed doors, but as a violation of human rights, dignity and equality requiring decisive action.

“Gender-based violence is not a private matter to be hidden behind closed doors. It is a violation of human rights, dignity and equality that demands a clear and decisive response from the State, institutions and society,” the Commission stated.

It also called for adequate funding for safe spaces, recovery centres and survivor support services, as well as stronger coordination among institutions responsible for prevention, protection and prosecution.