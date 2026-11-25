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ODM party leader Oburu Oginga speaks at Chungwa House on November 25, 2026. [Courtesy, ODM]

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Oburu Oginga has dismissed the growing influence of the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) and other smaller political parties, insisting that the Orange party remains the dominant political force in Nyanza and stands to benefit from emerging political divisions.

Oburu said ODM was unfazed by the formation of alternative political outfits, arguing that the party would continue attracting politicians and supporters from rival formations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“ODM, this season, is going to continue to be the greatest beneficiary of the factions. We are going to receive more and more defections.This is going to be a continuous process, and we don't regret it,” he said.

His remarks come as MDG, led by Ugenya MP David Ochieng, steps up efforts to establish a political foothold in Nyanza, a region where ODM has enjoyed longstanding electoral support.

The party has been building grassroots structures and positioning itself to field candidates in various elective positions.

Oburu appeared to take aim at the emerging parties, questioning their capacity to conduct credible nominations even as some of their leaders criticise ODM's internal processes.

“They have never participated in nominations, and someone is telling me that they want to teach ODM how to do nominations. What is that kind of democracy, where you are moving in where you know there is no competition?” he posed.

He challenged the smaller parties to demonstrate that they could offer a more competitive nomination process, arguing that ODM had experience managing contests involving several aspirants.

Oburu further affirmed that the party would not handpick candidates or favour individuals, insisting that aspirants seeking its tickets would have to undergo a transparent process.

“You must compete. We are not going to favour individuals,” he said, adding that the party would strive to ensure its nominations were free and fair and address loopholes identified in previous exercises.

He said consensus was the first option under ODM's nomination framework, with a ballot to be used where aspirants failed to reach an agreement.

He argued that consensus was necessary to prevent divisions among party members, particularly where several aspirants were seeking one seat.

“If you were eight of you fighting for one seat, finally there will be only one person taken to take that seat. There will be no two,” he said, warning that bitter nomination contests could make it difficult for unsuccessful aspirants to support the eventual candidate.

Oburu also warned party officials against soliciting money from aspirants to influence the nomination process, saying those found engaging in bribery would be removed.

“If you are an official of the party and you intend to take bribes from members, we shall find out. When we find out that you are taking money from people, you will be the one to be out,” he said.

The remarks highlight the growing contest over ODM's traditional strongholds as MDG and other political formations seek to build support in Nyanza ahead of the 2027 elections.