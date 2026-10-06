How Kenya courted Ebola: The virus that came close, eventually entered the border

Health workers in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) practice safety check protocols on each other during a training by medical charity, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to reinforce regional emergency response capacity for Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County in Kenya on July 10, 2026. [AFP]

Kenya had never recorded a confirmed case of Bundibugyo Ebola during the 2026 outbreak until October 5, when Health CS Aden Duale finally broke the news.

The virus came close enough to test the country's borders, laboratories, hospitals, military facilities and even State House.