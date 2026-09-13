Medics mourns Dr David Silverstein

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Dr David Silverstein. [Courtesy]

The Kenya Medical Association (KMA) has mourned the death of Dr David Silverstein, a pioneering cardiologist whose career was closely intertwined with the development of modern healthcare in Kenya.

In a statement dated September 13, 2026, KMA President Dr Ibrahim Matende described Silverstein as a “prolific physician and pioneering cardiologist” whose service had a major impact on the country’s healthcare landscape.

Silverstein played a key role in Kenya’s medical sector from the 1970s, working in both the public and private sectors.

Among his major achievements was helping establish the country’s first cardiac catheterization laboratory at Kenyatta National Hospital, marking an important milestone in the development of specialised heart care.

KMA said Silverstein also helped train some of the earliest generations of doctors educated after independence. He strongly believed doctors should also be leaders, a philosophy reflected in his many years of service at The Nairobi Hospital.

“His passing this morning is a great loss to the medical fraternity and to the nation,” Matende said, adding that Silverstein left behind “a lifetime of knowledge and experience that can never truly be replaced.”

Silverstein also served as personal physician to Kenya’s second President, the late Daniel arap Moi, for more than 40 years until Moi’s death. His medical expertise earned him the trust of prominent personalities, including the late Charles Njonjo and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

Despite treating high-profile patients, KMA said those who knew Silverstein confirmed that he showed the same dedication to every patient.

Silverstein documented his extraordinary medical journey in his 2023 memoir, Heartbeat: An American Cardiologist in Kenya.