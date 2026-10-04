Why Uganda's Otunnu is the man need to revive the UN

Olara Otunnu of Uganda worked as Kofi Annan’s UN Under Secretary-General. [Courtesy

Given my United Nations past and my writings on the ongoing, 35-year-old conflict in Somalia, the Somali taxi driver taking me to a train station in London last week was keen to give me his opinion on the election underway for the next United Nations Secretary-General.

‘It is an irrelevant race,” he said. “There is no room for diplomacy in our world any more. The big powers have shown they will readily use war against weaker nations to achieve what they want. No Secretary General can change that.”