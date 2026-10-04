With Dangote, government has shown its hand

President William Ruto and businessman Aliko Dangote at the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Mokowe, Lamu County. [PCS]

Africa has come of age. The African renaissance is here with us, and it has come in the form and shape of the unassuming Aliko Dangote, one of a handful of African dollar billionaires.

Last week’s launch of the Sh2 trillion oil refinery in Lamu marks a huge milestone for Kenya and indeed Africa. It is the kind of investment any country would be happy to host. The benefits have been enumerated – job creation (direct and indirect), price stability for oil and its by products, inflow of foreign direct investment and technology transfer among others. We need not repeat them.