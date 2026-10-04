With Dangote, government has shown its hand

Africa has come of age. The African renaissance is here with us, and it has come in the form and shape of the unassuming Aliko Dangote, one of a handful of African dollar billionaires.
Last week’s launch of the Sh2 trillion oil refinery in Lamu marks a huge milestone for Kenya and indeed Africa. It is the kind of investment any country would be happy to host. The benefits have been enumerated – job creation (direct and indirect), price stability for oil and its by products, inflow of foreign direct investment and technology transfer among others. We need not repeat them.
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