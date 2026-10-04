Lamu oil refinery: Have African investors finally come of age?

We are fascinated and may be mesmerised by the value of the proposed Lamu refinery, Sh 2.2 trillion. It is curious how "T" has now replaced "B" as Kenya’s currency.
This perhaps reflects Kenya’s new ambitions or boldness. Let us now focus on the person behind the project, Aliko Dangote. Why does he matter?
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