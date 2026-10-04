Lamu oil refinery: Have African investors finally come of age?

An aerial view of the proposed Dangote fuel refinery plant, near the Lamu port with three operational berths at Magongo, in Lamu West Mainland, Lamu County. [Courtesy]

We are fascinated and may be mesmerised by the value of the proposed Lamu refinery, Sh 2.2 trillion. It is curious how "T" has now replaced "B" as Kenya’s currency.

This perhaps reflects Kenya’s new ambitions or boldness. Let us now focus on the person behind the project, Aliko Dangote. Why does he matter?