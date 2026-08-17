How three deaths set a scientist on a lifelong mission to unravel Hepatitis B

The tragic loss of a woman and her two children to Hepatitis B virus shocked Dr Missiani Ochwoto, ultimately changing the course of his scientific career.
The woman, his neighbour, had been divorced by her husband after she was diagnosed with Hepatitis B, a disease that she contracted while working in northern Kenya. She returned home to her parents with her three children.
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