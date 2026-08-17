Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

How three deaths set a scientist on a lifelong mission to unravel Hepatitis B

By Mercy Kahenda | Aug. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Dr Missiani Ochwoto during the interview in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The tragic loss of a woman and her two children to Hepatitis B virus shocked Dr Missiani Ochwoto, ultimately changing the course of his scientific career.

The woman, his neighbour, had been divorced by her husband after she was diagnosed with Hepatitis B, a disease that she contracted while working in northern Kenya. She returned home to her parents with her three children.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Hepatitis B Dr Missiani Ochwoto KEMRI Cirrhosis
.

Latest Stories

Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Reproductive Health
By Irene Githinji
10 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
National
By Brian Ngugi
10 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
National
By Mercy Kahenda
10 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
By Brian Ngugi 10 mins ago
Default risks resurface as public debt crosses Sh13 trillion
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
By Irene Githinji 10 mins ago
Why MPs are seeking harmonisation on maternity leave
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
By Mercy Kahenda 10 mins ago
Health reforms: Hits and misses under Kenya Kwanza
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
By Kamau Muthoni 10 mins ago
Of online scams and mobile money fraud, why Kenyans are biggest victims
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved