How three deaths set a scientist on a lifelong mission to unravel Hepatitis B

Dr Missiani Ochwoto during the interview in Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The tragic loss of a woman and her two children to Hepatitis B virus shocked Dr Missiani Ochwoto, ultimately changing the course of his scientific career.

The woman, his neighbour, had been divorced by her husband after she was diagnosed with Hepatitis B, a disease that she contracted while working in northern Kenya. She returned home to her parents with her three children.