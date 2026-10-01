Ruto mourns close friend, Wicknell Chivayo in brief post

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Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and President William Ruto. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has mourned Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, describing him as a friend whose energy and “deep conviction” in Africa’s possibilities touched many.

In a post on X, Ruto said Chivayo, who died alongside his wife, Lucy Muteke, and four other people in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe, was a dear friend.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of my friend, Wicknell Chivayo, together with his wife, Lucy Muteke, and the other lives lost in the helicopter crash in Zimbabwe,” he wrote.

“Their sudden departure is a painful loss to their families, friends and all who knew them. I will remember him for his friendship, his energy and his deep conviction in the possibilities of our continent.”

Ruto also conveyed his condolences to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the people of Zimbabwe and the families of those killed.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives, to President Mnangagwa, the people of Zimbabwe and everyone mourning this tragic loss. May God grant Wicknell, Lucy and all those who perished eternal rest.”

Ruto’s friendship with Chivayo has come under public scrutiny, with reports of Chivayo staking claim in the JKIA revamp plan.

A video emerged in August of the Kenyan president driving the businessman to his home in Kilgoris, Narok, after attending his [Ruto’s] daughter’s traditional engagement ceremony, raising more eyebrows.

In the video, which Chivayo recorded, he says: “I am being driven by the President of Kenya.”

“Being driven by the President of the Republic. Ah, no, no. God is the greatest,” he added.

Chivayo, 42, was a prominent businessman known for his lavish lifestyle and close ties to Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party.

Zimbabwean authorities said six people were aboard the helicopter when it crashed at about 5pm, Wednesday.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the aircraft was carrying “a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots.”

“Current information indicates that there were no survivors in this crash. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the victims, their families and their friends during this difficult time,” Mangwana said on X.

The private helicopter crashed Wednesday evening, September 30, in the Marondera Rural area, about 70 kilometres east of Harare, killing Chivayo, his wife and four others.