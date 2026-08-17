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Too young for stroke: Think again! The disease is striking across ages

By Ryan Kerubo | Aug. 17, 2026
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Thirteen-year-old Angel Mwema who suffered a stroke at the age of eight and her mother Dority Gitari. [Ryan Kerubo, Standard]

At eight, Angel Mwema was sitting at home eating an apple with her mother when something unusual happened. She turned to her mother and asked a question that would change the course of their lives.

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Suffering A Stroke Kenya Stroke Society Comprehensive Neurorehabilitation Physiotherapy And Speech Therapy
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