Elachi calls for an end to mental health stigma

Audio By Vocalize

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi at a past event. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Kenyans have been urged to end stigma and discrimination against people living with mental health conditions, with Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi warning that negative perceptions continue to discourage many from seeking help.

Elachi said fear of judgment and misinformation about mental health have left many people suffering in silence, denying them an opportunity to access appropriate care and support.

“Very many people suffer in silence because of fear of being judged and also the misinformation around mental health conditions. This is quite unfortunate,” she said.

The MP spoke on Thursday during a mental health and safety training session for members of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (KEWOPA).

Elachi, who is KEWOPA’s vice chairperson, said political leaders and other members of society have a responsibility to challenge misconceptions surrounding mental health.

“We should all work towards fighting the common perception that mental illness is madness through awareness, education and supporting those facing mental health challenges,” she said.

The training, organised by KEWOPA in partnership with NIVISHE Foundation and Solidarity, brought together women legislators from the National Assembly and Senate.

Participants shared experiences of the pressures associated with women’s political leadership, including intense public scrutiny, social media criticism, demanding constituents and pressure to maintain an image of strength.

They also discussed the challenges of finding time to rest and prioritise their wellbeing amid demanding political responsibilities.

Facilitators stressed that mental health should receive the same attention as physical health and that seeking professional or social support should not be viewed as a sign of weakness.

The discussions called for more open conversations about mental health to help make seeking support a normal and responsible step.

Participants said addressing stigma was particularly important for women in political leadership, who often face expectations to remain strong even when dealing with personal and emotional challenges.