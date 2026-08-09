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SHA's 2 per cent hospital deduction sparks court battle over digital project

By Mercy Kahenda | Aug. 9, 2026
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President William Ruto launches the national ambulance dispatch centre (NADC) at the SHA headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Hospitals are challenging a two per cent deduction from their Social Health Authority (SHA) claims, which goes towards funding the Sh104 billion digital superhighway.

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SHA Deductions SHA Digital Superhighway Health CS Aden Duale Digital Health Agency
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