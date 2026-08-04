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Gynecologists have raised alarm over nurses strike as maternal care suffers

By Ronald Kipruto | Aug. 4, 2026
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Nurses strike. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society (KOGS) has raised concerns over the risk of maternal and child deaths due the  ongoing nationwide nurses strike, citing the continued disruption of essential healthcare services across the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 4, the President of KOGS, Dr Kireki Omanwa, said they were concerned about reports that the industrial action had now extended to the Kenyatta National Hospital, Kenya’s largest national referral facility.

“Every day that this strike continues, pregnant mothers, women with obstetric and gynaecological emergencies, and newborn babies face an increased risk of preventable illness, disability and death,” he said.

“Childbirth does not wait. Obstetric emergencies such as postpartum haemorrhage, eclampsia, obstructed labour, ruptured ectopic pregnancy, severe pre-eclampsia and fetal distress require immediate intervention. Omwana added.

While noting the nurses’ concerns, the society called for engagements between the  National Government, County Governments and the Council of Governors and the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM) on the implementation of mutually agreed commitments.

The nurses lament the failure and delay in the implementation of the 2025–2029 Collective Bargaining Agreement, settlement of outstanding salary arrears, implementation of career progression guidelines, and resolution of issues affecting Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The society called on the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives to continue engaging constructively in negotiations with a view to achieving a timely resolution. Further calling on all parties to place the welfare of Kenyan patients, particularly pregnant women and newborn babies, at the centre of all negotiations.

“The lives of mothers and babies depend on a functioning healthcare system. This dispute must be resolved urgently.”

The nurses’ strike started on July 29, leaving many mothers and newborns mostly affected.

The union also wants the government to address staffing shortages, with plans to recruit 5,000 additional nurses, and according to Panyako, the recruits should be employed on permanent and pensionable terms to avoid creating another group of nurses facing employment uncertainty in hospitals and Treatment Centers.

The pressure to resolve the dispute has grown as the strike continues to disrupt healthcare services in counties.

The union also wants the government to address staffing shortages, with plans to recruit 5,000 additional nurses, and according to Panyako, the recruits should be employed on permanent and pensionable terms to avoid creating another group of nurses facing employment uncertainty Hospitals and Treatment Centers.

The pressure to resolve the dispute has grown as the strike continues to disrupt healthcare services in countie

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