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Why Kenya must move beyond access and build a truly responsive emergency healthcare system

By Benjamin Wachira | Aug. 3, 2026
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 A well-equipped ambulance service nearby can mean the difference between life and death. [iStockphoto]

When a medical emergency strikes, seconds matter. Whether it is a road traffic crash, a heart attack, a stroke or a pregnant woman with severe bleeding, the difference between life and death often depends not only on how close a patient is to a hospital, but also on how quickly and effectively the emergency healthcare system responds.

 According to BMJ Global Health, 2026 approximately 93.7 per cent of Kenyans can reach an emergency department within one hour and 98.2 per cent within two hours.

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Emergency Healthcare Kenya Ambulance Services Emergency Medicine Training Universal Health Coverage
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