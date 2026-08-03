Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Iran executes two men convicted of spying for Israel

By AFP | Aug. 3, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Supporters and protesters of the US-Israeli war with Iran confront each other in Boston, Massachusetts. [Joseph Prezioso, AFP]

Iran on Monday executed two men convicted of spying for Israel, the judiciary said, the latest in a wave of hangings over alleged espionage.

Since the start of the war with Israel and the United States in February, Tehran has ramped up executions, with many of the convicts accused of spying for Israeli intelligence.

"Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat were hanged this morning for transmitting the coordinates of sensitive military and security sites to Mossad agents," said Mizan, the media outlet for Iran's judiciary, referring to Israel's foreign intelligence service.

It did not specify when the pair were arrested or when they went on trial, but said they were convicted of "espionage and collaboration with the Zionist regime".

"They helped the intelligence services achieve their objectives by providing them with information on military and security centres during the war," Mizan added.

The number of executions in Iran has risen since the start of the war, which broke out on February 28 with massive US-Israeli strikes that killed Iran's supreme leader.

Iran is the world's second-most prolific executioner after China, according to rights groups including Amnesty International.

The authorities executed at least 1,639 people last year, a record high since 1989, according to Iran Human Rights, an NGO based in Norway, and Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM), which is headquartered in Paris.

On Tuesday, Amnesty denounced what it said was the "escalation" in executions after Iran announced the hanging of two men found guilty of taking part in anti-government protests during the winter.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Tehran Strikes Israeli Spies US-Israeli-Iran War
.

Latest Stories

Nyoro: Why Vision 2060 may not match Vision 2030
Nyoro: Why Vision 2060 may not match Vision 2030
National
By Ronald Kipruto
50 mins ago
Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
National
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
National
By Amos Kiarie and Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
By Juliet Omelo 1 hr ago
Families of police brutality victims give government August 5 ultimatum over compensation
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
By Amos Kiarie and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why Kaguchia? MP's arrest reignites questions over unequal justice
Uhuru's move as Azimio La Umoja borrows from past coalitions' matrix
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Uhuru's move as Azimio La Umoja borrows from past coalitions' matrix
Azimio Coalition admits more political formations, moves to solidify support across the country ahead of 2027
By Edwin Nyarangi 1 hr ago
Azimio Coalition admits more political formations, moves to solidify support across the country ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved