How stigma fuels Hepatitis B in endemic zones

Salima Sitet plays with her one year four month old child [Standard]

In the quiet rhythm of family life in Baringo County, Nelson once moved without fear. He shared meals, laughter, and closeness with those he loved.

Then, at sixteen, everything changed. Diagnosed with Hepatitis B—the same virus that had already taken his mother and elder brother—he woke to a new, painful reality. Overnight, plates, spoons, and cups became instruments of separation.