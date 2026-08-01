How stigma fuels Hepatitis B in endemic zones

In the quiet rhythm of family life in Baringo County, Nelson once moved without fear. He shared meals, laughter, and closeness with those he loved.
Then, at sixteen, everything changed. Diagnosed with Hepatitis B—the same virus that had already taken his mother and elder brother—he woke to a new, painful reality. Overnight, plates, spoons, and cups became instruments of separation.
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