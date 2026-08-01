Farmers urged to embrace climate-resilient sorghum to fight hunger

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Farmers urged to embrace resilient crops [File]

Local farmers have been urged to embrace climate-resilient crops such as sorghum to strengthen household food security while reducing the growing burden of diet-related diseases.

Experts say the drought-tolerant crop offers a sustainable solution to the challenges posed by climate change and poor nutrition.

The call was made by researchers from Rongo University during the recent Kisumu Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Show at Mamboleo, where the institution showcased a range of climate-smart agricultural innovations.

Among the key innovations is ongoing research on improved sorghum varieties that can thrive in different ecological zones across the country, alongside value-added sorghum products aimed at increasing consumption and improving nutrition.

Speaking during the exhibition, Dr Florence Odiwuor, a lecturer in the School of Science at Rongo University, said the university's research is aligned with this year's ASK Show theme of promoting climate-smart agriculture and trade initiatives to improve livelihoods.

"We have brought a lot of innovations to showcase in this exhibition at the Kisumu Agricultural Show. The theme of this year's show is promoting climate-smart agriculture and trade while improving livelihoods. In interpreting this theme, we are undertaking extensive research on climate-resilient crops because we understand the challenges brought about by climate change," she said.

Odiwuor said Rongo University has invested significantly in breeding improved sorghum varieties and has partnered with farmers across the country to conduct trials in different agro-ecological zones to determine how the seeds perform under varying climatic conditions.

"Our university has done extensive research in breeding improved sorghum varieties. We have worked with several farmers across the country to conduct trials and experiments on how these improved seed varieties perform in different agricultural zones. We also share agronomic knowledge with farmers to help improve yields," she said.

Odiwuor said the university's work extends beyond improving production by encouraging communities to embrace sorghum as part of their daily diet, noting that despite its rich nutritional value, the crop continues to face low acceptance among many households.

"Once the farmer has harvested improved yields, we do not stop there. We also promote the consumption of sorghum because many people are no longer interested in eating it. Yet sorghum is a highly nutritious crop that can greatly improve health," she said.

Odiwuor noted that sorghum was once a staple food among many communities before changing dietary preferences shifted consumers to other staples, a trend she said has contributed to the rise in diet-related illnesses.

"Sorghum was a staple food consumed by our ancestors, but somewhere along the way we changed our eating habits and preferences. Today, many people are suffering from diet-related health conditions. We are encouraging communities to return to consuming sorghum because of its excellent nutritional profile," she added.

Odiwuor described sorghum as one of the most climate-smart crops because of its ability to thrive under low rainfall conditions, adding that the improved varieties developed by the university mature early, enabling farmers to cope with shorter and increasingly unpredictable rainy seasons.

To encourage greater consumption, the university has developed value-added sorghum products, including composite flour fortified with soybean to improve nutritional value.

"We have formulated composite flour from sorghum fortified with soybean to make it nutrient-dense. It can be used to prepare ugali and porridge and also as complementary food for children from six months, helping improve nutrition and overall health," she said.

Available data shows that sorghum consumption in Kenya is projected to decline to about 96,000 metric tonnes this year, representing an average annual decrease of 1.6 per cent since 2021, when consumption stood at 105,000 metric tonnes.

The decline has persisted since 2017 at an average of 1.8 per cent annually, underscoring the need for increased awareness and value addition to boost consumption.

The institution is also demonstrating the versatility of sorghum through products such as cookies, cakes and doughnuts made from the crop to appeal to younger consumers and change perceptions about traditional foods.

"We are telling people that sorghum is not only for ugali and porridge. It can also be processed into delicious products that are attractive to young people. If we want to improve food security in our households and communities, let us grow sorghum. If we want to improve our health, let us also return to consuming sorghum," she said.

Besides sorghum innovations, Dr Odiwuor said the university is developing herbal toothpaste and other dental care formulations, as well as environmentally friendly sanitary pads made from sugarcane waste to promote environmental conservation through the circular economy.

She said the products are still under development and are undergoing certification by the Kenya Bureau of Standards before they can be commercialised.

Dr Carren Otieno, a lecturer in botany and microbiology at Rongo University, challenged institutions of higher learning to invest more in innovation to help address youth unemployment.

"We are encouraging institutions to come up with innovations so that we can bridge the unemployment gap. Through innovations, our students and communities can establish enterprises and earn a living," she said.

She, however, said many university innovations fail to reach the market because of inadequate funding and weak collaboration between academia, government and industry.

"The gap has always been the disconnect between academia, government and institutions in funding innovations so that they can be scaled up and have an impact on society. We encourage the government to develop strategies to identify and support university innovations so they can create employment opportunities for our learners," she said.

Rongo University currently has more than 4,000 students placed through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS).

Sorghum is Africa's second most important cereal and provides a primary source of daily calories for nearly 300 million people in sub-Saharan Africa. In Kenya, it is among the few crops naturally tolerant to drought and high temperatures, making it increasingly important as climate change continues to disrupt rainfall patterns.

Despite its importance, the Seed Sector Performance Index (SSPI) 2023 report shows that while Kenya's seed industry has made significant progress in maize production, crops such as sorghum and beans continue to receive limited investment in breeding programmes, research funding and private-sector support.

However, Kenya's sorghum production is projected to rise to approximately 331,510 metric tonnes by 2026, reflecting an average annual growth of three per cent from 277,610 metric tonnes recorded in 2021.

The projected increase highlights the crop's growing importance in strengthening food security, improving nutrition and building resilience against climate change, even as experts call for greater investment in research, seed development and consumer awareness.