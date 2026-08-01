City Lawyer, Presidential Aspirant Mother Linked to Dr. Mutiso Murder

Fresh details emerged in court yesterday linking a city lawyer and his presidential aspirant mother to the murder of psychologist Dr Victoria Mutiso.
Rose Mbithe Mulwa alias Rose Mbithe Ndetei, a 2027 presidential aspirant and former Machakos gubernatorial contender, is also a former husband of the late doctor's spouse.
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