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City Lawyer, Presidential Aspirant Mother Linked to Dr. Mutiso Murder

By Nancy Gitonga | Aug. 1, 2026
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Suspects in the murder case of psychologist Victoria Nthunya Mutiso, from left Chris mulwa and Rose mbithe Ndetei before principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo at milimani law courts ,they have been remanded in custody until Monday 3rd august 2026 when the court will deliver a ruling on their bond application on 31st July 2026 [David Gichuru, Standard]

Fresh details emerged in court yesterday linking a city lawyer and his presidential aspirant mother to the murder of psychologist Dr Victoria Mutiso.

Rose Mbithe Mulwa alias Rose Mbithe Ndetei, a 2027 presidential aspirant and former Machakos gubernatorial contender, is also a former husband of the late doctor's spouse.

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Related Topics

Dr Victoria Mutiso Ralph Bunche Road Chris mulwa Rose mbithe
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