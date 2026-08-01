Reaping the best out of hides and skins

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In livestock production, farmers often focus on meat, milk, eggs, and reproduction, yet one of the most valuable and important parts of an animal is frequently overlooked – the skin.

Far more than a simple covering, skin is a major source of income, a mirror of animal health, and a vital organ that performs numerous functions essential for survival and productivity.

Keeping livestock skin healthy should, therefore, be a priority for every livestock keeper.

Livestock skin and hides constitute an important agricultural by-product with substantial economic value, and their quality is closely linked to the animal’s overall health.

Cattle hides, sheep skins, and goat skins are processed into leather for manufacturing shoes, bags, belts, jackets, furniture, and other products. In many countries, the leather industry supports thousands of jobs and contributes significantly to national economies.

For livestock farmers, good-quality hides and skins can provide an additional stream of income. However, poor handling, skin diseases, wounds, branding scars, tick damage, and parasite infestations significantly reduce the market value of hides and skins.

Animals' skin and coat are among the first indicators of overall health. Healthy livestock typically have smooth, supple skin and a shiny coat.

Changes in the condition of the skin can provide early warning signs of disease, nutritional deficiencies, or management problems. Rough or dull coats may indicate poor nutrition; hair loss can signal external parasites such as ticks, lice, or mites. Thickened or crusty skin may suggest skin infections.

Excessive scratching may indicate parasite infestations or allergic reactions. Pale skin and mucous membranes may point to anaemia. Swellings, wounds, and lesions can indicate injuries or infectious diseases.

The skin offers early warning signs that can help in early diagnosis and treatment. Skin is the body's largest organ, and for good reason.

It performs numerous critical functions that support animal health and productivity.

The skin forms the first line of defence against bacteria, viruses, fungi, parasites, and harmful environmental agents. Intact skin is a barrier to the entry of disease-causing organisms and microorganisms.

Livestock rely on their skin to help regulate body temperature. Through blood circulation and sweating in species capable of sweating, skin helps animals maintain a stable internal temperature during hot or cold weather.

Healthy skin prevents excessive loss of body fluids and helps maintain proper hydration, which is essential for growth, milk production, reproduction, and overall health.

The skin contains nerves that allow animals to sense heat, cold, pressure, pain, and touch. These sensations help animals avoid injury and respond to environmental changes.

Exposure to sunlight assists the body in synthesising vitamin D, which is essential for calcium metabolism and strong bones. However, moderation is important since excessive exposure can also lead to skin damage in susceptible animals.

Skin injuries remain one of the leading causes of hide and skin deterioration. Wounds create entry points for infection and reduce the quality of hides destined for leather production.

Common causes include barbed wire fences, thorn bushes, horn injuries during fighting, branding, and improper transportation.

Maintaining healthy skin requires a combination of good nutrition, disease prevention, and proper animal management.

Regular control of ticks, lice, mites, and flies helps prevent irritation, skin damage, and transmission of diseases. Clean, dry, and well-ventilated housing reduces exposure to skin infections and minimises injuries from rough surfaces.

Adequate shade, particularly for light-skinned animals and those recovering from illness or photosensitivity, can help protect the skin. Routine checks allow early detection of wounds, swellings, parasite infestations, and skin diseases before they become serious.

Gentle handling during herding, loading, and transport helps minimise bruises, cuts, and stress-related injuries. Early diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions reduce animal suffering and prevent economic losses.

[Dr Othieno is a veterinary surgeon and currently the head of communications at the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Kenya. The views expressed here are not necessarily those of FAO]